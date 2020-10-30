A US flag with the slogan "No Justice No Peace" is seen during a Black Lives Matter protest in Los Angeles on 24 September 2020. EFE-EPA/Kyle Grillot

George Floyd and Breonna Taylor are just two of the African Americans who have died at the hands of police in the United States, but their deaths weigh heavily on the minds of many Black voters who see the outcome of next Tuesday's presidential election amid a pandemic, economic devastation and ongoing violence by law enforcement as a matter of life and death.

"I think that for many in the minority communities, especially in the African American community, we believe that Breonna is on the ballot, we believe that George Floyd is on the ballot, we believe that Jacob Blake Jr. is on the ballot," attorney Benjamin Crump, who has represented the Taylor and Floyd families, told Efe.