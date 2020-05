An aerial photo made with a drone shows firefighters battling fires set near the Minneapolis police 3rd Precinct, during a third day of protests over the arrest of George Floyd, who later died in police custody, in Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA, 28 May 2020. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

A man is arrested by police officers a protest in response to the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died while in the custody of the Minneapolis police, in New York, New York, USA, 28 May 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A woman yells at police officers during a protest in response to the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died while in the custody of the Minneapolis police, in New York, New York, USA, 28 May 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

People gather for a protest in response to the death of George Floyd, an African-American man who died while in the custody of the Minneapolis police, in New York, New York, USA, 28 May 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

Around 100 people demonstrated in New York City on Thursday over the death of George Floyd in police custody, during which bottles were thrown, protesters clashed with police and dozens were reportedly arrested.

Protesters, wearing masks and gloves against COVID-19, gathered in Manhattan’s iconic Union Square carrying placards under the close surveillance of dozens of police. EFE-EPA