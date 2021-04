Anti-racism protesters react after former police officer Derek Chauvin was found guilty of the murder of African-American George Floyd. EFE-EPA/Erik S. Lesser

Former police officer Derek Chauvin, convicted in the murder of African-American George Floyd, will be sentenced on June 16, according to court documents released Friday.

Chauvin was convicted Tuesday of second-degree murder for the May 2020 death of Floyd. EFE