Photo of the interior of the US Capitol on Dec. 3, 2018, as an honor guard carries the casket bearing the remains of former President George H.W. Bush into the Rotunda, where he will lie in state until Dec. 5 before his funeral service in Washington and interment at the Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas. Visible in the photo are former President George W. Bush (center-left) and his wife Laura (l). EFE-EPA/BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI - POOL

Photo of the US Capitol on Dec. 3, 2018, as an honor guard carries the casket bearing the remains of former President George H.W. Bush into the Capitol Rotunda, where he will lie in state until Dec. 5 before his funeral service in Washington and interment at the Bush Presidential Library in College Station, Texas. EFE-EPA/ Erik S. Lesser

The casket bearing the remains of former President George H.W. Bush arrived at the Capitol on Monday shortly after being transported to Andrews Air Base on the outskirts of Washington.

The public will be able to pay their respects to the late president in the coming days as his body lies in state in the Capitol Rotunda.