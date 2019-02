Cardinal George Pell arrives at the County Court in Melbourne, Australia, Feb. 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/ERIK ANDERSON AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

Australian Cardinal George Pell, who was the brain behind a church scheme to offer support and counseling to victims of sexual abuse, has now become the highest-ranking Catholic official to be convicted of pedophilia.

Pell, who was once the third-most powerful figure at the Vatican, was found guilty by court in Australia of five charges of sexual abuse of minors including penetration.