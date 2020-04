Australian Cardinal George Pell (C) leaves the County Court in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, 26 February 2019 (reissued 06 April 2020). EPA-EFE/DAVID CROSLING AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND OUT

A sign stands outside the HM Barwon Prison, where Cardinal George Pell is being held, in Anakie, Victoria, Australia, 07 April 2020.

Members of the media gather outside the HM Barwon Prison, where Cardinal George Pell is being held, in Anakie, Victoria, Australia, 07 April 2020.

Cardinal George Pell was freed from prison Tuesday after the High Court of Australia overturned his convictions for the sexual abuse of two boys in the 1990s.

The judges considered that there was "a significant possibility that an innocent person has been convicted because the evidence did not establish guilt to the requisite standard of proof," according to the ruling obtained by EFE. EFE-EPA