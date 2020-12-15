A campaign bus for Jon Ossoff passes a Gwinnett County absentee ballot drop box the first day of early voting for the Georgia US Senate runoff election at Shorty Howell Park in Duluth, Georgia, on 14 December 2020. Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock is running against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Jon Ossoff is running against Republican Senator David Perdue in a 05 January 2021 runoff election. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

A voter participates in the first day of early voting for the Georgia US Senate runoff election at Gwinnett County's Shorty Howell Park in Duluth, Georgia, on 14 December 2020. Democrat Reverend Raphael Warnock is running against Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler and Democrat Jon Ossoff is running against Republican Senator David Perdue in a 05 January 2021 runoff election. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

Democratic candidate for one of the two US Senate seats in Georgia Jon Ossoff participates in a rally on the first day of early voting in Duluth, Georgia, on 14 December 2020. Ossoff is running against Republican Senator David Perdue in a 05 January 2021 runoff election. EFE/EPA/ERIK S. LESSER

The election process where voters will select the two senators for Georgia, and which will determine whether the Democrats or the Republicans will control the upper house of Congress, kicked off on Monday with the start of early voting amid a controversy over the reduction by state authorities of the number of voting centers, a measure that several organizations say could negatively affect the Hispanic and African American vote, both of which are vital in Democrat victory calculations.

In these crucial runoff elections, which will be held for in-person voting on Jan. 5, 2021, the Democratic candidates - journalist Jon Ossoff and African American Rev. Raphael Warnock - are seeking to wrest the Senate seats from Republicans David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler, respectively.