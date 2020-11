Biden supporters celebrate after major news organizations called the US 2020 Presidential Election for Joe Biden, defeating incumbent US President Donald J. Trump, at the intersection of 10th and Piedmont in Midtown Atlanta, Georgia, USA, 07 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/CHRIS ALUKA BERRY

Supporters of US President Donald J. Trump rally at the state capitol in Sacramento, California, USA, 14 November 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/DAVID ODISHO

Democratic candidate for United States President, Former Vice President Joe Biden, smiles as he prepares to make a speech during a campaign stop at the Governor's Inn in Rochester, New Hampshire, USA, 09 October 2019 (reissued 06 November 2020). EPA-EFE/CJ GUNTHER

The American state of Georgia on Tuesday confirmed Democrat Joe Biden's win in the recent presidential election after finishing a manual recount of the votes that barely affected the results.

Biden received 2,475,141 votes (49.5 percent), while outgoing president Donald Trump won 2,462,857 (49.3 percent), according to Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.EFE-EPA