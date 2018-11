Independent presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili (C) celebrates after the announcement of the exit polls following the presidential election in Tbilisi, Georgia, Nov. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Georgia's former foreign minister has won the presidential runoff, becoming the first woman to hold the office of president in the Black Sea country, the central election commission said on Thursday.

Salome Zurabishvili, backed by the ruling Georgian Dream party, won 59.56 percent of Wednesday's vote with 99.7 percent of ballots counted, while her rival, Grigol Vashadze, took 40.44 percent.