Georgian orthodox patriarch Ilia II (C-L) casts his ballot at a polling station during the presidential elections, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Oct 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

A member of the local elections commission inspects papers at a polling station during the presidential elections, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Oct 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili (L) casts her ballot at a polling station during the presidential elections, in Tbilisi, Georgia, Oct 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Georgia was on Monday heading for a second round in the presidential elections, after voting the previous day produced a close result but no outright winner, according to partial results.

Salome Zurabishvili, backed by the government of the Georgian Dream party, received 38.96 percent of the votes, the Central Election Commission reported.