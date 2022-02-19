The Caucasus republic of Georgia is closely monitoring the stand-off between Russia and Ukraine but remains committed to its European Union and Nato aspirations.
Georgia keeps close eye on Russia-Ukraine developments
Georgia's President Salome Zourabichvili speaks during a press conference in Kehrsatz near Bern, Switzerland, 15 October 2021. EFE/EPA/FILE/PETER KLAUNZER
