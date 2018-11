People walk past an election poster of the independent presidential candidate Salome Zurabishvili n Tbilisi, Georgia, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/ZURAB KURTSIKIDZE

Georgia opened polling stations on Wednesday for the second round of the presidential election, in which Salome Zurabishvili will face opposition candidate Grigol Vashadze.

At 8am local time (04:00 GMT) more than 3,700 polling stations opened their doors to more than 3.5 million Georgians eligible to cast ballots.