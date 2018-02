Former Georgian President Mikheil Saakashvili stands in front of the Erasmus Bridge in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, Feb 14, 2018. Saakashvili is in the Netherlands, following his expulsion from Ukraine earlier this week. EFE-EPA/Rob Engelaar

The former president of Georgia, who had been deported from Ukraine after being accused by authorities of attempting to topple the country's current government, arrived Wednesday in Amsterdam with his family to settle in the Netherlands, according to a statement by his attorney.

Mikhail Saakashvili, who is currently stateless, was deported from Ukraine on Monday afternoon and placed on a chartered flight to Poland after his arrest by border police officers at a restaurant in Kiev.