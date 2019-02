File image dated June 2, 2007, shows the headquartrers of weapon's manufacturerHeckler und Koch in Oberndorf am Neckar (Germany).The Stuttgart prosecutor on Feb 21, 2019 ordered the country's largest weapon manufacturer to pay a $3.7-million euro ($4.2 million) fine for having illegally exported weapons to Mexico. EFE-EPA (FILE) /Patrick Seeger

File image shows a policeman holding a G36 machine pistol of the manufacturer Heckler und Koch in his hands in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, Feb 21, 2019. EPA-EFE /LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

A German court on Thursday ordered the country's largest weapon manufacturer to pay a $3.7-million euro ($4.2 million) fine for having illegally exported weapons to Mexico.

The Stuttgart court also sentenced two former Heckler & Koch employees to probation within the trial against five former H&K staffers.