Georg Ungefuk, representative of Attorney General Chief Prosecutor of Frankfurt am Main speaks during a press conference at the Federal Criminal Police (Bundeskriminalamt, BKA) about the arrest of a man suspected of spying and unauthorised publication of personal data of politicians, journalists and public figures, in Wiesbaden, Germany, Jan. 8, 2019. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

German authorities have arrested a 20-year-old man in connection to a recent major data breach that saw private information belonging to senior politicians and personalities, including the chancellor, shared online, the federal criminal police office (BKA) said Tuesday.

The student, who is not known to have any qualifications in the field of IT and lived at his family home, acknowledged he was behind the cyber attack and offered to fully cooperate with police, Georg Ungefuk, representative of Attorney General Chief Prosecutor of Frankfurt am Main, told a press conference.