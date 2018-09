Prof. Dr. Harald Dressing (L) holds a report next to Cardinal Reinhard Marx (C) and Bishop Dr. Stephan Ackermann (R) prior to a press conference on sexual abuse in the German Catholic Church in Fulda, Germany, Sept. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/ARMANDO BABANI

Members of the German Bishops' Conference on Tuesday publicly expressed its shame for having looked the other way in cases of sexual abuse of minors by Catholic priests during the presentation of a study into child abuse within the Church.

Cardinal Reinhard Marx, head of the GBC, said in a statement that sexual abuse was a crime and that those guilty of it should be punished, before apologizing for the pain and suffering caused to the victims.