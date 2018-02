(L-R) German Minister of Foreign Affairs Sigmar Gabriel of the Social Democratic Party (SPD) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) during a session of the German parliament 'Bundestag' in Berlin, Germany, 22 February 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

epa0655753 German Chancellor Angela Merkel of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) speaks during a session of the German parliament 'Bundestag' in Berlin, Germany, 22 February 2018. EPA/HAYOUNG JEON

The German chancellor on Thursday called for further integration within the European Union in order for progress on security and migration politics to be made.

Angela Merkel made her comments during a speech in the German parliament (Bundestag) in Berlin.