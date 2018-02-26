Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer (L), designated General Secretary, and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) chat during the 30th convention of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The German chancellor has urged her Christian Democratic Union to get behind a coalition deal with the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in a bid to ensure a stable government, as party members geared up for a key vote on the proposed set-up on Monday.

Angela Merkel addressed party delegates at a convention in Berlin, where CDU members are expected to pass a tabled agreement with Bavarian sister party the CSU and the center-left SPD of Martin Schulz, bringing Germany one step closer to ending months of political uncertainty following an inconclusive federal election.