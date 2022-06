Emergency services work at the scene after a car drove into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, 08 June 2022. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

Berlin (Germany), 08/06/2022.- Police officers work at the scene after a car drove into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, 08 June 2022. According to police, a man is said to have driven into a group of people in central Berlin. One person died and several others were injured in the incident, police added. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz attends the German federal government's weekly Cabinet meeting in Berlin, Germany, 08 June 2022. Scholz condemned an incident that morning in which a motorist rammed his vehicle into a crowd of people at a busy shopping district in this capital, killing one and leaving six in critical condition. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

A police officer stands next to the covered body of a person after a car drove into a crowd of people in central Berlin, Germany, 08 June 2022. EFE/EPA/FILIP SINGER

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz condemned an incident Wednesday morning in which a motorist rammed his vehicle into a crowd of people at a busy shopping district in this capital, killing one and leaving six in critical condition.

A 51-year-old female teacher leading a class of teenagers on a school trip from the central-western state of Hesse died at the scene and several of the students were injured.