German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks at an event organized by the Federal Association of Wholesale, Foreign Trade and Services (BGA), in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 15, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Germany's chancellor on Monday said she wanted to work towards regaining the lost trust of the electorate after her political allies lost their absolute majority in the southeastern state of Bavaria's regional parliamentary elections.

Angela Merkel said that good economic figures and low unemployment were not enough for citizens if they lacked trust in political actors, a day after the Christian Social Union – a member of the ruling federal government coalition and the regional Bavarian counterpart to Merkel's Christian Democratic Union – saw a drop in vote share from 47.7 to 37.2 percent.