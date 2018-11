German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) winks next to Minister of Finance Olaf Scholz (L) during a session of the German parliament 'Bundestag' in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Germany's chancellor championed her government's policy of multilateralism and fended off attacks from the far right by launching a fierce attack on nationalism on Wednesday in her first address to parliament since announcing this would be her last term in office.

Angela Merkel made the unusually impassioned defense of her government's preference for international cooperation during a parliament session to discuss the 2019 budget.