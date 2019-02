German Chancellor Angela Merkel (R) meets Japanese Emperor Akihito (L) at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo, Japan, Feb.5, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT

The German chancellor on Tuesday paid a visit to the Japanese emperor at the Imperial Palace in Tokyo as part of her two-day visit to Japan, aimed at strengthening bilateral relations.

Chancellor Angela Merkel was received by Emperor Akihito at his official residence, just three months before the date of his abdication in favor of his son, Crown Prince Naruhito.