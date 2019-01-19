Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder delivers his speech during the party convention of the Christian Social Union (CSU) party in Munich, Germany, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

German Minister of Interior, Construction and Homeland Horst Seehofer of the Christian Social Union (CSU) delivers his speech during the annual convention of the Christian Social Union party (CSU) in Munich, Germany, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Soeder (L) speaks to Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, chairwoman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), during a convention of the Christian Social Union (CSU) party, in Munich, Jan. 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

The German chancellor's regional allies in Bavaria on Saturday elected a new leader in a move that center-right forces in the country hope will smooth over some of the cracks that have emerged in the traditional alliance in recent years.

At an extraordinary convention in Munich, members of the Christian Social Union, the Bavarian sister party to Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, chose Markus Söder, the current head of the regional government in the southern region, to replace Horst Seehofer, currently the German interior minister.