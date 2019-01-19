The German chancellor's regional allies in Bavaria on Saturday elected a new leader in a move that center-right forces in the country hope will smooth over some of the cracks that have emerged in the traditional alliance in recent years.
At an extraordinary convention in Munich, members of the Christian Social Union, the Bavarian sister party to Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, chose Markus Söder, the current head of the regional government in the southern region, to replace Horst Seehofer, currently the German interior minister.