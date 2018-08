Russian President Vladimir Putin (R) shakes hands with German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a news conference following their meeting in Sochi, Russia, 18 May 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SERGEI CHIRIKOV

The German chancellor is to meet the president of Russia in the outskirts of the capital Berlin at the weekend, the government spokesperson said Monday.

Angela Merkel would welcome Vladimir Putin on Saturday at Schloss Meseberg, the official state guest house some 65 kilometers (40 miles) north of Berlin, Steffen Seibert said.