German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) walks past CDU general secretary Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer in front of a portrait of former chancellor Konrad Adenauer after a Christian Democratic Union's (CDU) board meeting at the party's headquarters Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, June 18, 2018. EPA/CHRISTIAN BRUNA

Germany's chancellor pledged on Monday to seek a solution to a row over migration and refugees that has caused a rift in her fragile coalition government after receiving the backing of her party.

Angela Merkel pledged at a meeting in her Christian Democratic Union party's headquarters that she would look for solutions to try to ease tensions with her coalition partner, the Bavarian Christian Social Union, over the latter's demands for restrictions to be placed on the entry of migrants and refugees.