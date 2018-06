Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (not pictured) address the media during a joint news conference after their meeting at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, June 4, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON







The German chancellor on Monday told Israel's prime minister that her country would continue to abide by the nuclear deal signed with Iran, although she expressed her understanding of Israel's worries about Iranian activities in the region.

Angela Merkel said in a joint press conference with Benjamin Netanyahu that she agreed with him regarding the need to keep Iran's regional actions in check.