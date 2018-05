German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) looks on as she visits the Federal Police Department in Pasewalk, Mecklenburg-West Pomerania, Germany, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

The German chancellor would be seeking an ally with which to tackle unilateralism and defend international trade rules during her upcoming trip to Beijing, government sources said Tuesday.

Angela Merkel's visit to China on Thursday and Friday would be her 11th trip to the Asian country, meaning that she had taken one each year since becoming chancellor; something that showed the "continued reciprocal interest" between both countries, the sources said.