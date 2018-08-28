German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks during a joint presser after a meeting with Croatian Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic (not seen) at the Chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

The German chancellor on Tuesday said that the violent clashes between neo-Nazis and counter-protesters during a far-right march that followed a deadly stabbing in eastern Germany were unacceptable.

The racist march, which was held on Monday in the city of Chemnitz – located some 215 kilometers (133 miles) to the south of Berlin – was prompted by news over the weekend of the death of a German national after a brawl with people from diverse backgrounds during a city festival, which ended in the arrest of two suspects, a Syrian and an Iraqi.