Undated handout image released by Facebook showing the interior of their data center campus in Lulea, Sweden, Mar 20, 2018. . EPA/FACEBOOK / HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY, NO SALES, MAY ONLY BE USED WHEN FEATURING FACEBOOK OR TO ILLUSTRATE AN ARTICLE ABOUT FACEBOOK HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The German chancellor on Wednesday called for individuals to be placed at the center of the debate in the aftermath of a Facebook data breach, and proposed giving each internet user sovereignty over their personal data.

Angela Merkel made her comments during her first speech after securing her fourth mandate as chancellor in which she outlined the guidelines of the legislature and her cabinet.