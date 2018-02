A man passes by the logo of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), during the third day of the German SPD party convention, in Berlin, Germany, Dec. 9, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/OMER MESSINGER

First morning light over the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union, the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

Martin Schulz, leader of the German Social Democratic Party, speaks to the media as he arrives for coalition talks at the headquarters of the Christian Democratic Union, the Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/OMER MESSINGER

German Chancellor and Chairwoman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, arrives for ongoing coalition talks at the CDU headquarters Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Talks between the German ruling Christian Democratic Union and the centre-left Social Democratic Party on forming a new government have yet to yield an agreement after a session that lasted all night through Wednesday.

The negotiations have already exceeded the deadline set by Chancellor Angela Merkel's CDU and its Bavarian sister party, the Christian Social Union (CSU), and the SPD to reach a consensus on a grand coalition.