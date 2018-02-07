A protester stands in front the building during ongoing coalition talks held at the CDU headquarters Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (R) of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) talks on the phone during ongoing coalition talks inside the CDU headquarters Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

German Chancellor and Chairwoman of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Angela Merkel, leaves during ongoing coalition talks held at the CDU headquarters Konrad-Adenauer-Haus, in Berlin, Germany, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The German chancellor's conservative bloc and the center-left Social Democrats (SPD) on Wednesday clinched a coalition deal to potentially bring a four-month political impasse to an end, senior officials said.

The final details of a so-called grand coalition program between Angela Merkel's Christian Democratic Union, its Bavarian sister party the CSU and the SPD of Martin Schulz, were being thrashed out in the tail end phase of negotiations that have continued non-stop since Tuesday, German media reported.