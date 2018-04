Participants of a demonstration with a banner reading freedom for political prisoners march in Neumuenster, northern Germany, Apr. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

A German regional court on Monday requested that Spain provide more information regarding its allegations that a former president of the Catalonia region misused public funds during an abortive independence referendum.

The court in Schleswig-Holstein state recently released Carles Puigdemont on bail after dismissing Spain's allegations of violent rebellion, but a separate possible charge of misuse of public funds was being analyzed by the court.