Former Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont arrives for a meeting with Catalan regional president Quim Torra (not pictured) in the HolidayInn in Berlin, Germany, June 21, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/MARKUS HEINE

A regional court in northern Germany on Thursday ruled that the extradition of the deposed leader of the Spanish region of Catalonia would be legally admissible on one of the charges brought against him by authorities in Spain, but not on two others.

Carles Puigdemont, who currently lives in self-imposed exile in Germany, was wanted by a magistrate at Spain's national court for allegedly committing the crimes of rebellion, sedition and embezzlement when his government held an independence referendum on Oct. 1 that had been deemed unlawful because it breached the Spanish Constitution.