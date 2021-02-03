A team of German military healthcare staff is to arrive in Portugal Wednesday to help reinforce the country's intensive care units and hospitals, which have become overwhelmed by soaring Covid-19 rates.
German critical care team travels to Portugal to help pandemic effort
A view of relief supplies inside an Airbus of the German Armed Forces at the Airbase in Wunstorf, Germany, 03 February 2021. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
A view of relief supplies inside an Airbus of the German Armed Forces (Bundeswehr) at the airbase in Wunstorf, Germany, 03 February 2021. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
Ambassador of Portugal in Berlin, Francisco Ribeiro de Menezes (L) and Henrique Portela Guedes (R), Defense Attache of Portugal in Berlin, stand at the airbase in Wunstorf, Germany, 03 February 2021. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
An Airbus A400M of the German Armed Forces takes off at the airbase in Wunstorf, Germany, 03 February 2021. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
