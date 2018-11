German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen speaks at the Berlin Security Conference 2018 (BSC) in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Germany's defense minister on Tuesday backed a case for a European Union-wide armed forces as a way to propel the continent into a leadership role in the ambit of security.

During the Berlin Security Conference, Ursula von der Leyen echoed calls by French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Angela Merkel for an EU army complement, but not undermine, NATO.