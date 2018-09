German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (C) meets with German soldiers and female Peshmerga fighters during a visit to the Mera training camp for Peshmerga fighters, in northern Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region in Iraq, Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/GAILAN HAJI

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (L) meets with Interior Minister and acting Peshmerga Minister Karim Sinjari (R) during a visit to Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region in Iraq, Sept.17, 2018. EPA-EFE/GAILAN HAJI

German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen (R) speaks with Peshmerga fighters during a visit to the Mera training camp for Peshmerga fighters, in northern Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region in Iraq, Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/GAILAN HAJI

A Kurdish man takes a selfie with German Defense Minister Ursula von der Leyen during a visit to the Mera training camp for Peshmerga fighters, in northern Erbil, the capital of the Kurdistan region in Iraq, Sept. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/GAILAN HAJI

The defense minister of Germany visited the autonomous Kurdistan region in northern Iraq to inspect Kurdish forces and meet with officials, as documented by en efe-epa photojournalist.

Ursula von der Leyen met with Karim Sinjari, the interior minister for the Kurdistan regional government and acting Peshmerga militia minister, and also paid a visit to the Future Project Hospital in the capital Erbil.