Professor of Monetary Economics at Goethe University Frankfurt Prof. Volker Wieland, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Minister of Health Jens Spahn and the chairman of the German Council of Economic Experts Prof. Dr. Christoph M. Schmidt present the Annual Report 2018/2019 on the Assessment of Macroeconomic Development by the German council of Economic Experts at the chancellery in Berlin, Germany, Nov. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/HAYOUNG JEON

Germany's economic growth will slow this year due to higher trade risks and greater global uncertainties, the government's council of economic experts said Wednesday, highlighting the dependence of Europe's economic powerhouse on international trade, according to a Dow Jones Newswires report made available to EFE.

"The German economy is maintaining one of its longest upswings in the post-war period," the experts said in their annual report.