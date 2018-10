Former male nurse Niels Högel (L) and his attorney, Ulrike Baumann, (R) at the Higher Regional Court of Oldenburg, Germany, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

Chief judge Sebastian Buehrmann at the trial against former male nurse Niels Högel at the Higher Regional Court of Oldenburg, Germany, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

The entrance to the provisional court building where the trial against former male nurse Niels Högel is set to take place, at the Higher Regional Court of Oldenburg, Germany, Oct. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FOCKE STRANGMANN

A former nurse accused of killing over 100 patients in his care on Tuesday confessed to all charges on the first day of his trial before a northern German court, as documented by an epa-efe reporter present for the proceedings.

Niels Högel, 41, replied with a curt "yes" when asked by the presiding magistrate at the court in Oldenburg, Lower Saxony – a city located 400 kilometers (249 miles) to the west of Berlin – whether the charges brought against him were true.