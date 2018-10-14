Exit polls for Sunday's regional legislative elections in the southeastern German state of Bavaria showed the previously-dominant Christian Social Union had lost its absolute majority despite winning the most votes.
German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative allies are set to take 35 percent of the vote - the party's worst performance in over 50 years - according to polling done by the ZDF public television channel, and will be forced to seek alliances to maintain power after having governed alone almost continuously for decades.