German Minister of Interior, Construction and Homeland and Christian Social Union (CSU) party chairman Horst Seehofer (R) speaks to supporters during the Bavarian regional elections in Munich, Germany, Oct. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

Exit polls for Sunday's regional legislative elections in the southeastern German state of Bavaria showed the previously-dominant Christian Social Union had lost its absolute majority despite winning the most votes.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservative allies are set to take 35 percent of the vote - the party's worst performance in over 50 years - according to polling done by the ZDF public television channel, and will be forced to seek alliances to maintain power after having governed alone almost continuously for decades.