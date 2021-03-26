The head of Germany’s Robert Koch Institute on Friday warned that the country’s third wave of Covid-19 could be the worst yet.
Medical staff take looks at coronavirus rapid tests at a coronavirus testing station in the traditional 'ALtes Hackerhaus' pub in Munich, Bavaria, Germany, 26 March 2021. EFE/EPA/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS
A passenger walks past a sign for the coronavirus test center at the Dusseldorf International Airport in Dusseldorf, Germany, 26 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
A view of a sign for the coronavirus test center at the Dusseldorf International Airport in Dusseldorf, Germany, 26 March 2021. EFE/EPA/FRIEDEMANN VOGEL
