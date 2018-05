Smoke rises at the place where the WW2 bomb was successfully destroyed in Friedrichstadt district of Dresden, Germany, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

A part of a successfully destroyed WW2 aircraft bomb is loaded on a vehicle in the Friedrichstadt district of Dresden, Germany, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Firefighters work at the place where the WW2 bomb was successfully destroyed in Friedrichstadt district of Dresden, Germany, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Firefighters work at the place where the WW2 bomb was successfully destroyed in Friedrichstadt district of Dresden, Germany, May 24, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER

Police in this eastern German city announced Thursday that the World War II bomb unearthed earlier this week by construction workers was defused after experts worked nearly 24 hours to deactivate it.

The 250 kg (500 lb) bomb, which according to the police involved a "complex and dangerous" disposal, led to the evacuation of 9,000 people from Dresden's Löbtau neighborhood on Wednesday, including residents of several retirement homes.