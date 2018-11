French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) salute French soldiers as they attend a ceremony commemorating the 1918 World War I Armistice at the Forest of Rethondes in Compiègne, France, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

French President Emmanuel Macron (C) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (2-L) lay a wreath of flowers as they attend a ceremony commemorating the 1918 World War I Armistice at the Forest of Rethondes in Compiègne, France, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) attend a ceremony commemorating the 1918 World War I Armistice at the Forest of Rethondes in Compiègne, France, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) attend a ceremony commemorating the 1918 World War I Armistice at the Forest of Rethondes in Compiègne, France, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

French President Emmanuel Macron (R) and German Chancellor Angela Merkel (L) attend a ceremony commemorating the 1918 World War I Armistice at the Forest of Rethondes in Compiègne, France, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The president of France and Germany's chancellor on Saturday held a historic meeting at the northern French town where the armistice that put an end to World War I was signed a century ago, as documented by an epa-efe photographer present.

Emmanuel Macron and Angela Merkel jointly visited Compiègne, a middle-sized town that entered history books when the document that marked the end of brutal hostilities between Germany and the Allied Powers was signed there on Nov. 11, 1918.