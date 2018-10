German Minister of Environment, Svenja Schulze, speaks in a press conference on the new diesel regulations that will be enforced, in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

German Minister of Transport, Andreas Scheuer, speaks during a press conference on the new diesel regulations that will be enforced, in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

German Minister of Transport, Andreas Scheuer, speaks next to Minister of Environment, Svenja Schulze, during a press conference on the new diesel regulations that will be enforced, in Berlin, Germany, Oct. 2, 2018. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA

The German coalition government on Tuesday agreed to avoid the total prohibition of diesel vehicles, instead offering subsidies for upgrading to more eco-friendly cars and to implement technical adjustments to outdated and old fleets.

The main aim of the government was to avoid a ban of diesel vehicles affected by the manipulation of exhaust emissions since the emissions scandal - which suggested there was widespread fraud across the automotive sector - broke in 2015.