Police officers run as alleged supporters of right-wing football fan groups demonstrate after a city festival was prematurely terminated, in East German city Chemnitz, Germany, Aug 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Police officers stand ready during a demonstration after a man was stabbed in the night of the 25 August 2018, in East German city Chemnitz, Germany, Aug 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Flowers at the place where a man was stabbed in the night of the 25 August 2018, in East German city Chemnitz, Germany,Aug 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/STRINGER

Germany's government on Monday condemned a spontaneous far-right protest that involved around 800 people who took to the streets of the eastern German city of Chemnitz following the fatal stabbing of a 35-year-old German man during a fight allegedly involving several foreigners.

The demonstration, initially called for by local soccer fan association Kaotic Chemnitz, took place on Sunday and prompted police in the Saxony city to call in reinforcements as scuffles broke out.