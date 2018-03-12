German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Angela Merkel during a press conference prior to the signing of the coalition agreement between Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

(L-R) Premier of Bavaria and Christian Social Union (CDU) party leader Horst Seehofer, German Chancellor and Christian Democratic Union (CDU) party leader Angela Merkel and Hamburg's First Mayor and acting Social Democratic Party (SPD) leader Olaf Scholz during a press conference prior to the signing of the coalition agreement between Christian Democratic Union (CDU), Christian Social Union (CSU) and the Social Democratic Party (SPD) in Berlin, Germany, Mar. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The leading figures of Germany's new coalition government vowed Monday to place the continued development of the European Union and the stabilization of the eurozone at the center of their political agenda.

Having signed the agreement marking the official launch of the so-called grand coalition, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, of the center-right Christian Democratic Union, Horst Seehofer of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, Christian Social Union, and Olaf Scholz, the acting head of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), made statements to the press.