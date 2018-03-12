The leading figures of Germany's new coalition government vowed Monday to place the continued development of the European Union and the stabilization of the eurozone at the center of their political agenda.
Having signed the agreement marking the official launch of the so-called grand coalition, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, of the center-right Christian Democratic Union, Horst Seehofer of the CDU's Bavarian sister party, Christian Social Union, and Olaf Scholz, the acting head of the Social Democratic Party (SPD), made statements to the press.