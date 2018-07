German Chancellor Angela Merkel tells the press on Monday, July 2, 2018, that she has reached an accord with Interior Minister Horst Seehofer on managing the flood of immigrants pouring into the country. EFE-EPA/Filip Singer

German Interior Minister Horst Seehofer announced Monday that he has reached an accord with Chancellor Angela Merkel on managing the flood of immigrants pouring into the country.

The accord was announced by Seehofer, leader of the Christian Social Union (CSU), in general disagreement on the subject with Merkel, head of his partner in the coalition government, the Christian Democrats, at the end of a meeting they held in Berlin.