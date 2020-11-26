A man has died while being treated for injuries sustained in the eruption of Whakaari/White Island volcano last year, becoming the 22nd victim of the disaster, New Zealand Police said Thursday.
White Island (Whakaari) volcano erupts in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 09 December 2019. According to police, at least five people have died in the volcanic eruption at around 2:11 pm local time on 09 December. EPA-EFE FILE/Michael Schade MANDATORY CREDIT: MICHAEL SCHADE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
An image provided by visitor Michael Schade shows a damages helicopter on White Island (Whakaari) volcano, as it erupts, in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL SCHADE MANDATORY CREDIT: MICHAEL SCHADE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
An image provided by visitor Michael Schade shows tourists and tour guides fleeing White Island (Whakaari) volcano, as it erupts, in the Bay of Plenty, New Zealand, 09 December 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/MICHAEL SCHADE MANDATORY CREDIT: MICHAEL SCHADE EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES
A man has died while being treated for injuries sustained in the eruption of Whakaari/White Island volcano last year, becoming the 22nd victim of the disaster, New Zealand Police said Thursday.