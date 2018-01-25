German Minister of the Interior Thomas de Maiziere (R) and the President of the Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (Bundesamt fuer Migration und Fluechtlinge, BAMF), Jutta Cordt, during a joint press conference on the number of asylum seekers in the year 2017, in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ALEXANDER BECHER

Thomas de Maiziere (L), Germany's acting Interior Minister, delivers his remarks to open a debate on the regulations for refugees in Germany having their families allowed to follow them as well as a motion by the right-wing AfD party to have the age of unaccompanied young refugees ascertained before granting them entry, at the German 'Bundestag' parliament in Berlin, Germany, Jan. 19, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/TILL RIMMELE

Germany's interior minister on Thursday hoped that in the next few months the European Union will be able to reach an agreement to manage migration throughout the region.

Thomas de Maiziere, who is in the Bulgarian capital for an informal meeting of EU interior and justice ministers, will debate with other EU interior ministers to create an EU-wide asylum system to avoid the problems suffered during the mass arrival of refugees in 2015 and 2016, when more than a million immigrants were taken in by countries like Germany, Austria and Sweden.