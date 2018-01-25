Germany's interior minister on Thursday hoped that in the next few months the European Union will be able to reach an agreement to manage migration throughout the region.
Thomas de Maiziere, who is in the Bulgarian capital for an informal meeting of EU interior and justice ministers, will debate with other EU interior ministers to create an EU-wide asylum system to avoid the problems suffered during the mass arrival of refugees in 2015 and 2016, when more than a million immigrants were taken in by countries like Germany, Austria and Sweden.