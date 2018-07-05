Angela Merkel looks at Horst Seehofer as he delivers a speech to the German parliament in Berlin, Germany, July 5, 2018. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN

The German interior minister on Thursday said there had been a change in the country's approach to migration after a deal struck with the chancellor, who was now contemplating his suggestion of creating transit centers for asylum-seekers.

Chancellor Angela Merkel had said she would consider creating so-called transit centers that would allow Germany to kick out asylum-seekers who had sought help in other countries should she be able to strike a deal with all other European Union member states, a change in direction that Horst Seehofer praised in a speech to parliament.