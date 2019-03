German Minister of State for Europe Michael Roth (L) and George Ciamba, Romanian Minister Delegate for European Affairs at the start of a EU general affairs Council (GAC) at the European Council in Brussels, Belgium, March 19, 2019. EPA-EFE/STEPHANIE LECOCQ

Germany has been exhausted by Brexit negotiations and has urged the United Kingdom to clarify whether it wanted to delay its departure from the European Union, Germany's minister for Europe told reporters ahead of a meeting on Tuesday.

Michael Roth addressed members of the press prior to a European Council meeting where participants gathered with the aim of adopting a series of acts that were designed to mitigate the negative effects of a possible no-deal Brexit.